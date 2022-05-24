$71.79M in average volume shows that Ford Motor Company (F) is heading in the right direction

May 23, 2022, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) trading session started at the price of $12.64, that was 2.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.95 and dropped to $12.495 before settling in for the closing price of $12.50. A 52-week range for F has been $12.07 – $25.87.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -2.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.60%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.01 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 183000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ford Motor Company stocks. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 188,165,600. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,000,000 shares at a rate of $26.88, taking the stock ownership to the 86,947,494 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 8,000,000 for $26.80, making the entire transaction worth $214,400,000. This insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 74.15% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ford Motor Company (F) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Looking closely at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), its last 5-days average volume was 61.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 90.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 5.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.93. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.02. Second resistance stands at $13.21. The third major resistance level sits at $13.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.11.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are 4,019,765K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 53.02 billion. As of now, sales total 136,341 M while income totals 17,937 M. Its latest quarter income was 34,476 M while its last quarter net income were -3,110 M.