9.12% volatility in Latch Inc. (LTCH) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 23, 2022, with Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) stock priced at $2.26, up 8.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $2.19 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. LTCH’s price has ranged from $2.12 to $14.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -875.90%. With a float of $127.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 440 workers is very important to gauge.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Latch Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.10%.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -875.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Latch Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Latch Inc. (LTCH)

The latest stats from [Latch Inc., LTCH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.94 million was superior to 1.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Latch Inc.’s (LTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.51. The third major resistance level sits at $2.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.06.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 344.93 million, the company has a total of 143,621K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 41,360 K while annual income is -166,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,660 K while its latest quarter income was -44,230 K.

