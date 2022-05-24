A look at Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s (APRE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) on May 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6972, soaring 13.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.79 and dropped to $0.6602 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Within the past 52 weeks, APRE’s price has moved between $0.62 and $7.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.10%. With a float of $20.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 22.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 35,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 318,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 37,500 for $0.64, making the entire transaction worth $24,124. This insider now owns 292,616 shares in total.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.38) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.42 million, its volume of 1.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s (APRE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 190.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5154, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1315. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8033 in the near term. At $0.8615, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9331. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6735, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6019. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5437.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.84 million based on 21,974K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -37,130 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.