A look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on May 23, 2022, with Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) stock priced at $0.2001, up 0.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2003 and dropped to $0.1827 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. BRQS’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $1.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.70%. With a float of $53.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 307 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.67, operating margin of -149.14, and the pretax margin is -133.39.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 81.37%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2018, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -134.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Looking closely at Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS), its last 5-days average volume was 38.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 23.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2336, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4463. However, in the short run, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1998. Second resistance stands at $0.2089. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2174. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1822, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1737. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1646.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.65 million, the company has a total of 115,163K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,560 K while annual income is -35,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -14,467 K while its latest quarter income was -72,285 K.