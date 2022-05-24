Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (POAI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 23, 2022, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) opened at $0.27, higher 40.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.47 and dropped to $0.268 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Price fluctuations for POAI have ranged from $0.25 to $1.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.80% at the time writing. With a float of $63.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.83 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.27, operating margin of -885.23, and the pretax margin is -1430.22.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Predictive Oncology Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 62,320. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $0.31, taking the stock ownership to the 286,164 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 16,125 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $4,889. This insider now owns 39,336 shares in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1383.65 while generating a return on equity of -91.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Predictive Oncology Inc., POAI], we can find that recorded value of 6.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (POAI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 304.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7882, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9655. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4773. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5747. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6793. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2753, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1707. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0733.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Key Stats

There are currently 66,160K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,420 K according to its annual income of -19,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 310 K and its income totaled -3,370 K.

