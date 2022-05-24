A major move is in the offing as Ambev S.A. (ABEV) market cap hits 45.64 billion

May 23, 2022, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) trading session started at the price of $2.85, that was 2.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.84 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. A 52-week range for ABEV has been $2.43 – $3.83.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.00%. With a float of $4.40 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 53000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.21, operating margin of +22.64, and the pretax margin is +19.04.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +17.39 while generating a return on equity of 16.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 39.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Looking closely at Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV), its last 5-days average volume was 34.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 25.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 47.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.90. However, in the short run, Ambev S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.92. Second resistance stands at $2.94. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

There are 15,737,155K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 45.64 billion. As of now, sales total 13,500 M while income totals 2,348 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,529 M while its last quarter net income were 653,190 K.