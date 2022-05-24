A major move is in the offing as TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) market cap hits 611.64 million

A new trading day began on May 23, 2022, with TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) stock priced at $4.38, up 11.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.795 and dropped to $4.325 before settling in for the closing price of $4.29. TTI’s price has ranged from $2.32 to $4.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -8.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -181.00%. With a float of $114.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.41, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -3.79.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 713,945. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,471 shares at a rate of $3.56, taking the stock ownership to the 233,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s VP-Finance & Global Controller sold 25,000 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $95,622. This insider now owns 197,677 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.31 while generating a return on equity of -37.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.19 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 99.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.95 in the near term. At $5.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.01.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 611.64 million, the company has a total of 127,703K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 388,270 K while annual income is 103,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,040 K while its latest quarter income was 7,720 K.