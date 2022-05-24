Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 20 K

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) kicked off on May 23, 2022, at the price of $1.28, up 22.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Over the past 52 weeks, AEMD has traded in a range of $0.88-$12.49.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -5.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.10%. With a float of $15.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.40 million.

In an organization with 10 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1196.58 while generating a return on equity of -83.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 70.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.35 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 63.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2477, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3078. However, in the short run, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8167. Second resistance stands at $2.0233. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7967.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.01 million has total of 15,408K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 660 K in contrast with the sum of -7,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -2,530 K.