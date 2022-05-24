AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) posted a -1.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) kicked off on May 23, 2022, at the price of $12.01, down -3.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.02 and dropped to $11.45 before settling in for the closing price of $12.03. Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has traded in a range of $9.70-$72.62.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.20%. With a float of $515.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.93 million.

The firm has a total of 3046 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.52, operating margin of -32.76, and the pretax margin is -50.63.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 597,625. In this transaction EVP, US OPERATIONS of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $23.91, taking the stock ownership to the 1,463 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER sold 20,000 for $29.91, making the entire transaction worth $598,240. This insider now owns 4,168 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -50.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., AMC], we can find that recorded value of 41.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 49.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.25. The third major resistance level sits at $12.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.78.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.51 billion has total of 516,779K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,528 M in contrast with the sum of -1,269 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 785,700 K and last quarter income was -337,400 K.