Can Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) drop of -5.59% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 23, 2022, with Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) stock priced at $2.80, up 10.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.14 and dropped to $2.68 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. DBD’s price has ranged from $2.20 to $14.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.00%. With a float of $72.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 39,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $3.29, taking the stock ownership to the 166,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,152 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,032. This insider now owns 100,726 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.61 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 257.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.23 in the near term. At $3.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. The third support level lies at $2.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 259.22 million, the company has a total of 78,927K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,905 M while annual income is -78,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 829,800 K while its latest quarter income was -183,100 K.