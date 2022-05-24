Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) volume exceeds 41.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 23, 2022, with Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) stock priced at $13.12, down -0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.19 and dropped to $12.54 before settling in for the closing price of $13.13. CCL’s price has ranged from $12.69 to $31.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -35.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.90%. With a float of $901.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 28, was worth 1,827,970. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 95,796 shares at a rate of $19.08, taking the stock ownership to the 366,527 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s CFO & CAO sold 7,670 for $21.38, making the entire transaction worth $164,018. This insider now owns 109,332 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.57 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -58.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.95% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carnival Corporation & plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) saw its 5-day average volume 38.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 37.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.35 in the near term. At $13.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.26 billion, the company has a total of 989,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,908 M while annual income is -9,501 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,623 M while its latest quarter income was -1,891 M.