Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -76.41% last month.

On May 23, 2022, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) opened at $0.3946, higher 8.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.443 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for CRXT have ranged from $0.37 to $31.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -251.70% at the time writing.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.51, operating margin of -284.67, and the pretax margin is -291.02.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 33.80%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.4) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -291.02 while generating a return on equity of -332.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -251.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

The latest stats from [Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., CRXT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.8 million was inferior to 8.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CRXT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 231.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0040, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5290. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4484. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4722. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5014. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3954, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3662. The third support level lies at $0.3424 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Key Stats

There are currently 24,750K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,960 K according to its annual income of -40,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,010 K and its income totaled -14,870 K.