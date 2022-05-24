Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) 20 Days SMA touches 0.81%: The odds favor the bear

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) on May 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.13, plunging -9.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.19 and dropped to $2.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.21. Within the past 52 weeks, GRAB’s price has moved between $2.31 and $17.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.20%. With a float of $2.75 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8834 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.10%, while institutional ownership is 41.20%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.73 and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 24.02 million, its volume of 42.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.09 in the near term. At $3.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.47.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.83 billion based on 3,741,090K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 675,000 K and income totals -3,449 M. The company made 228,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -423,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.