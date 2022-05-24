Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) 20 Days SMA touches 7.21%: The odds favor the bear

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) kicked off on May 23, 2022, at the price of $0.5447, up 14.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6399 and dropped to $0.515 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has traded in a range of $0.30-$7.65.

While this was happening, with a float of $20.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1781 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 0.38%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Looking closely at Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI), its last 5-days average volume was 3.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 218.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6708. Second resistance stands at $0.7178. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7957. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5459, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4680. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4210.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.23 million has total of 21,202K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 35,150 K in contrast with the sum of -5,480 K annual income.

Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

