Investors finally get a glimpse of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) volume hitting the figure of 166.09 million.

A new trading day began on May 23, 2022, with GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) stock priced at $1.99, up 66.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.85 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. GOVX’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $7.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -14.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -42.40%. With a float of $6.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 7,000. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company bought 9,722 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 14,721 shares.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) saw its 5-day average volume 40.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 51.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 328.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 169.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.90 in the near term. At $3.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.07. The third support level lies at $0.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.51 million, the company has a total of 9,449K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 390 K while annual income is -18,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80 K while its latest quarter income was -2,430 K.