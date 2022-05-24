Investors must take note of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) performance last week, which was -0.37%.

May 23, 2022, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) trading session started at the price of $8.01, that was -0.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.17 and dropped to $7.80 before settling in for the closing price of $8.08. A 52-week range for PLTR has been $6.44 – $29.29.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.60%. With a float of $1.72 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 billion.

The firm has a total of 3057 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.99, operating margin of -26.66, and the pretax margin is -31.68.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 33.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01, was worth 501,944. In this transaction Director of this company sold 36,500 shares at a rate of $13.75, taking the stock ownership to the 1,939,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 36,500 for $12.02, making the entire transaction worth $438,617. This insider now owns 1,976,126 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -33.75 while generating a return on equity of -27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Palantir Technologies Inc., PLTR], we can find that recorded value of 34.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 50.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.36. The third major resistance level sits at $8.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.45.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

There are 2,030,118K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.85 billion. As of now, sales total 1,542 M while income totals -520,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 446,360 K while its last quarter net income were -101,380 K.