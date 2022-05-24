Last month’s performance of 0.53% for Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) is certainly impressive

On May 23, 2022, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) opened at $0.4301, higher 11.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.497 and dropped to $0.4301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Price fluctuations for MTCR have ranged from $0.35 to $4.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.80% at the time writing. With a float of $36.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.13 million.

In an organization with 17 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Metacrine Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 22,472. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 44,748 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 922,510 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 459,700 for $0.97, making the entire transaction worth $444,853. This insider now owns 2,563,257 shares in total.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.63) by $0.31. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Metacrine Inc. (MTCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Metacrine Inc.’s (MTCR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5046, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4037. However, in the short run, Metacrine Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5046. Second resistance stands at $0.5343. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5715. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4377, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4005. The third support level lies at $0.3708 if the price breaches the second support level.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Key Stats

There are currently 42,469K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -62,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -12,880 K.