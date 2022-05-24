Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 23, 2022, with Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock priced at $1.07, down -4.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. MULN’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -536.60%.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 29,902. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.99, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s CEO, President sold 300,000 for $2.48, making the entire transaction worth $744,116. This insider now owns 8,661,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.64

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 44.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 96.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 249.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8820, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5410. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9400.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 323.68 million, the company has a total of 332,443K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -36,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -32,570 K.