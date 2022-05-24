NIO Inc. (NIO) last year’s performance of -55.42% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 23, 2022, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) opened at $15.80, lower -2.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.01 and dropped to $15.24 before settling in for the closing price of $16.44. Price fluctuations for NIO have ranged from $11.67 to $55.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15204 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.35, operating margin of -12.86, and the pretax margin is -11.17.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NIO Inc. is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.45) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -29.26 while generating a return on equity of -34.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Looking closely at NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), its last 5-days average volume was 75.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 68.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.51. However, in the short run, NIO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.26. Second resistance stands at $16.52. The third major resistance level sits at $17.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.72.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,669,006K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,671 M according to its annual income of -625,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,622 M and its income totaled -336,050 K.