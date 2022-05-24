Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 23.66 million

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) kicked off on May 23, 2022, at the price of $2.32, down -11.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.38 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.67. Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has traded in a range of $1.40-$3.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -11.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -414.50%. With a float of $173.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -35.01, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -61.01.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -61.01 while generating a return on equity of -20.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -414.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Looking closely at Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT), its last 5-days average volume was 9.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) raw stochastic average was set at 49.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.15. However, in the short run, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.47. Second resistance stands at $2.56. The third major resistance level sits at $2.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.91.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 501.25 million has total of 193,459K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 191,080 K in contrast with the sum of -171,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 146,200 K and last quarter income was -72,950 K.