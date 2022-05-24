Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 8.40%

May 23, 2022, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) trading session started at the price of $16.09, that was 8.61% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.165 and dropped to $15.9163 before settling in for the closing price of $15.80. A 52-week range for PTEN has been $6.44 – $18.77.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 8.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.20%. With a float of $211.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -42.30, operating margin of -49.10, and the pretax margin is -53.04.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 402,186. In this transaction SVP/General Counsel/Secretary of this company sold 24,449 shares at a rate of $16.45, taking the stock ownership to the 248,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s SVP/General Counsel/Secretary sold 50,000 for $15.70, making the entire transaction worth $785,000. This insider now owns 273,417 shares in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -48.42 while generating a return on equity of -36.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) raw stochastic average was set at 84.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.58 in the near term. At $18.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.50. The third support level lies at $15.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Key Stats

There are 216,303K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.71 billion. As of now, sales total 1,357 M while income totals -654,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 509,380 K while its last quarter net income were -28,780 K.