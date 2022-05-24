RIBT (RiceBran Technologies) climbed 12.70 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) kicked off on May 23, 2022, at the price of $0.6542, up 12.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.753 and dropped to $0.6201 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Over the past 52 weeks, RIBT has traded in a range of $0.27-$1.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 19.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.30%. With a float of $49.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 101 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.42, operating margin of -21.35, and the pretax margin is -28.68.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of RiceBran Technologies is 10.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 89,505. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 5,340,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 240,000 for $0.54, making the entire transaction worth $130,776. This insider now owns 5,490,161 shares in total.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -28.75 while generating a return on equity of -42.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RiceBran Technologies’s (RIBT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.68 million, its volume of 6.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, RiceBran Technologies’s (RIBT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5102, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5068. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7686 in the near term. At $0.8273, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9015. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6357, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5615. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5028.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.98 million has total of 51,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,130 K in contrast with the sum of -8,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,560 K and last quarter income was -1,520 K.