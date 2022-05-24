Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is expecting -22.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Markets

On May 23, 2022, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) opened at $1.88, higher 12.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $1.8704 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. Price fluctuations for SOPA have ranged from $1.49 to $77.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -706.60% at the time writing. With a float of $13.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -654.23, operating margin of -6542.26, and the pretax margin is -6704.10.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -6687.08 while generating a return on equity of -186.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -706.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Looking closely at Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 176.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Society Pass Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.28. Second resistance stands at $2.40. The third major resistance level sits at $2.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.62.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

There are currently 23,788K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 520 K according to its annual income of -34,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 450 K and its income totaled -6,550 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Markets Briefing

Still Better Despite Recent Move Up? Roan Holdings (RAHGF) Stock

0
Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (RAHGF) closed the last...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Snap Inc. (SNAP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.06%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on May 23, 2022, with Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock priced at $23.31, down -3.40% from the previous day...
Read more

RIBT (RiceBran Technologies) climbed 12.70 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) kicked off on May 23, 2022, at the price of $0.6542, up 12.70% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

3.39% volatility in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) on May 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.08, soaring 3.26% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.