Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is expecting -22.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 23, 2022, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) opened at $1.88, higher 12.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $1.8704 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. Price fluctuations for SOPA have ranged from $1.49 to $77.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -706.60% at the time writing. With a float of $13.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -654.23, operating margin of -6542.26, and the pretax margin is -6704.10.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -6687.08 while generating a return on equity of -186.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -706.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Looking closely at Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 176.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Society Pass Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.28. Second resistance stands at $2.40. The third major resistance level sits at $2.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.62.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

There are currently 23,788K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 520 K according to its annual income of -34,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 450 K and its income totaled -6,550 K.