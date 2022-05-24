Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -33.95% last month.

May 23, 2022, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) trading session started at the price of $2.25, that was 24.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.87 and dropped to $2.09 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. A 52-week range for TRHC has been $2.16 – $53.38.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 28.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.50%. With a float of $22.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1602 employees.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 30,850. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $6.17, taking the stock ownership to the 35,152 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $5.84, making the entire transaction worth $58,400. This insider now owns 48,533 shares in total.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -52.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s (TRHC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 199.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.12 in the near term. At $3.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.83. The third support level lies at $1.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Key Stats

There are 25,849K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 85.80 million. As of now, sales total 331,260 K while income totals -79,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 67,110 K while its last quarter net income were -28,190 K.