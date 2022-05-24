Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) 20 Days SMA touches 4.67%: The odds favor the bear

On May 23, 2022, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) opened at $0.23, higher 10.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for ZOM have ranged from $0.17 to $1.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.60% at the time writing. With a float of $954.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.90 million.

The firm has a total of 47 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.32, operating margin of -517.14, and the pretax margin is -501.22.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zomedica Corp. is 2.56%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 112,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s CEO sold 543,750 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $447,343. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -444.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 47.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zomedica Corp., ZOM], we can find that recorded value of 31.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 18.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) raw stochastic average was set at 21.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2815, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3965. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2553. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2670. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2871. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2235, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2034. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1917.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Key Stats

There are currently 979,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 240.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,130 K according to its annual income of -18,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,750 K and its income totaled -3,940 K.