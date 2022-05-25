Search
$16.49M in average volume shows that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is heading in the right direction

On May 24, 2022, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) opened at $3.53, lower -6.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.54 and dropped to $3.31 before settling in for the closing price of $3.61. Price fluctuations for UEC have ranged from $1.89 to $6.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.80% at the time writing.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 47 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 47.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 24, was worth 29,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 74,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $2.29, making the entire transaction worth $45,700. This insider now owns 488,158 shares in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 73.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.96 million, its volume of 13.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.51 in the near term. At $3.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.05.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

There are currently 283,015K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 970.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -14,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,190 K and its income totaled -5,480 K.

