19.23% volatility in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 24, 2022, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) opened at $2.13, higher 17.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. Price fluctuations for CLEU have ranged from $0.74 to $4.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

With a float of $10.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.06, operating margin of +28.60, and the pretax margin is +30.10.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 31.20%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +24.06 while generating a return on equity of 14.37.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) saw its 5-day average volume 3.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 77.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.73 in the near term. At $2.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.53.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

There are currently 13,848K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,910 K according to its annual income of -1,250 K.