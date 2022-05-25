$22.56M in average volume shows that Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is heading in the right direction

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) kicked off on May 24, 2022, at the price of $68.36, down -4.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.41 and dropped to $66.01 before settling in for the closing price of $69.59. Over the past 52 weeks, MU has traded in a range of $65.67-$98.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.20%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The firm has a total of 43000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 425,600. In this transaction SVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 5,600 shares at a rate of $76.00, taking the stock ownership to the 89,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel&Secretary sold 266 for $96.17, making the entire transaction worth $25,581. This insider now owns 10,688 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2022, the organization reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.97) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.65% during the next five years compared to 84.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.94, a number that is poised to hit 2.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Micron Technology Inc., MU], we can find that recorded value of 17.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 22.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 2.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.41. The third major resistance level sits at $70.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.22.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 74.93 billion has total of 1,116,667K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,705 M in contrast with the sum of 5,861 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,786 M and last quarter income was 2,263 M.