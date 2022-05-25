$31.91K in average volume shows that PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) is heading in the right direction

May 24, 2022, PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB) trading session started at the price of $19.50, that was 8.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.76 and dropped to $19.03 before settling in for the closing price of $18.20. A 52-week range for PCSB has been $17.40 – $19.84.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.10%. With a float of $13.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 153 employees.

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PCSB Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of PCSB Financial Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 54.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 94,500. In this transaction EVP and CLO of subsidiary of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.90, taking the stock ownership to the 23,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 03, when Company’s Retail Banking Officer of Sub bought 7 for $18.35, making the entire transaction worth $129. This insider now owns 15,569 shares in total.

PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.24) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +20.92 while generating a return on equity of 4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB)

Looking closely at PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 44543.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, PCSB Financial Corporation’s (PCSB) raw stochastic average was set at 96.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.66. However, in the short run, PCSB Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.96. Second resistance stands at $20.23. The third major resistance level sits at $20.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.50.

PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB) Key Stats

There are 15,335K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 301.02 million. As of now, sales total 59,760 K while income totals 12,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,120 K while its last quarter net income were 3,470 K.