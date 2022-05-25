-35.53% percent quarterly performance for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 24, 2022, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) opened at $0.9489, higher 7.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.911 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for CTXR have ranged from $0.86 to $4.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.60% at the time writing. With a float of $133.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.43%, while institutional ownership is 18.50%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -27.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.7 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3404, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6647. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0144 in the near term. At $1.0617, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1134. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9154, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8637. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8164.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

There are currently 146,130K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 137.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -23,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,560 K.