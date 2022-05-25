Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

-8.65% percent quarterly performance for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Markets

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) stock priced at $9.94, down -12.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.02 and dropped to $8.9625 before settling in for the closing price of $11.02. FSR’s price has ranged from $8.04 to $23.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -238.80%. With a float of $159.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.51 million.

The firm has a total of 396 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3072.64, operating margin of -310615.09, and the pretax margin is -444661.32.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Fisker Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 77,250. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $10.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $56,775. This insider now owns 80,226 shares in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -444661.32 while generating a return on equity of -55.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fisker Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27748.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fisker Inc., FSR], we can find that recorded value of 8.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Fisker Inc.’s (FSR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.59. The third major resistance level sits at $11.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.98.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.94 billion, the company has a total of 296,793K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110 K while annual income is -471,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -122,070 K.

