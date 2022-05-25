A major move is in the offing as Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) market cap hits 3.88 billion

May 24, 2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) trading session started at the price of $6.59, that was -9.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.63 and dropped to $6.05 before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. A 52-week range for OPEN has been $5.15 – $25.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 88.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -138.80%. With a float of $520.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2816 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 1,138,250. In this transaction President of this company sold 157,742 shares at a rate of $7.22, taking the stock ownership to the 3,701,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s CEO sold 70,632 for $7.22, making the entire transaction worth $509,673. This insider now owns 33,445,301 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Looking closely at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN), its last 5-days average volume was 14.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.75. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.51. Second resistance stands at $6.86. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.35.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

There are 624,752K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.88 billion. As of now, sales total 8,021 M while income totals -662,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,151 M while its last quarter net income were 28,000 K.