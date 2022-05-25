A major move is in the offing as Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) market cap hits 24.46 billion

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock priced at $27.385, down -5.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.50 and dropped to $25.54 before settling in for the closing price of $27.99. RIVN’s price has ranged from $19.25 to $179.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.30%. With a float of $742.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10422 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 62.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 41,535. In this transaction Chief Growth Officer of this company sold 1,608 shares at a rate of $25.83, taking the stock ownership to the 25,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 41,000 for $25.78, making the entire transaction worth $1,056,865. This insider now owns 169,175 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 163.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 20.69 million, its volume of 23.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.21.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.51 in the near term. At $28.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.59.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.46 billion, the company has a total of 900,552K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,000 K while annual income is -4,688 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 95,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,593 M.