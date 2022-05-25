Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -47.32% last month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) kicked off on May 24, 2022, at the price of $18.70, down -28.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.23 and dropped to $18.31 before settling in for the closing price of $26.73. Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has traded in a range of $26.10-$48.97.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 330.40%. With a float of $49.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.75 million.

In an organization with 7000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.36, operating margin of +9.28, and the pretax margin is +8.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 391,100. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $39.11, taking the stock ownership to the 25,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s President-Global Brands sold 5,791 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $260,595. This insider now owns 56,910 shares in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +7.08 while generating a return on equity of 29.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 135.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.46 million. That was better than the volume of 2.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) raw stochastic average was set at 3.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.27. However, in the short run, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.11. Second resistance stands at $21.13. The third major resistance level sits at $22.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.29. The third support level lies at $16.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 999.93 million has total of 50,415K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,713 M in contrast with the sum of 263,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,161 M and last quarter income was 65,510 K.