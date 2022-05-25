Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

AEO (American Eagle Outfitters Inc.) dropped -6.34 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On May 24, 2022, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) opened at $12.16, lower -6.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.36 and dropped to $11.61 before settling in for the closing price of $12.93. Price fluctuations for AEO have ranged from $12.58 to $38.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 261.60% at the time writing. With a float of $158.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.51, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +11.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 449,244. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 24,958 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 53,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,915 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $120,321. This insider now owns 53,343 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.37 while generating a return on equity of 33.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.37% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Looking closely at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), its last 5-days average volume was 11.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.97. However, in the short run, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.44. Second resistance stands at $12.78. The third major resistance level sits at $13.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.94.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

There are currently 168,842K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,011 M according to its annual income of 419,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,508 M and its income totaled 50,430 K.

Newsletter

 

