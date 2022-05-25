Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) posted a -17.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 24, 2022, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) trading session started at the price of $23.75, that was -15.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.90 and dropped to $19.96 before settling in for the closing price of $24.52. A 52-week range for AFRM has been $13.64 – $176.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -208.70%. With a float of $194.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2233 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.23, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -49.77.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -49.50 while generating a return on equity of -28.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Looking closely at Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), its last 5-days average volume was 19.4 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 15.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.63.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 223.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.33. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.12. Second resistance stands at $25.48. The third major resistance level sits at $27.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.24.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are 284,457K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.16 billion. As of now, sales total 870,460 K while income totals -430,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 354,760 K while its last quarter net income were -54,670 K.