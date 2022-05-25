Search
Agora Inc. (API) plunged -19.70 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) on May 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.21, plunging -19.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.21 and dropped to $5.31 before settling in for the closing price of $6.70. Within the past 52 weeks, API’s price has moved between $5.62 and $49.32.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.60%. With a float of $63.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1311 workers is very important to gauge.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%.

Agora Inc. (API) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Agora Inc. (API) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

The latest stats from [Agora Inc., API] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was inferior to 1.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 0.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.53. The third major resistance level sits at $6.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.16.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 623.38 million based on 105,871K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 167,980 K and income totals -72,360 K. The company made 40,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

