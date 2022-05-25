Americold Realty Trust (COLD) 20 Days SMA touches 2.28%: The odds favor the bear

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) kicked off on May 24, 2022, at the price of $24.95, up 6.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.82 and dropped to $24.95 before settling in for the closing price of $25.07. Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has traded in a range of $23.96-$40.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 12.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -199.10%. With a float of $268.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16275 employees.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 136,239. In this transaction of this company sold 5,326 shares at a rate of $25.58, taking the stock ownership to the 2,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer sold 5,000 for $25.36, making the entire transaction worth $126,775. This insider now owns 13,719 shares in total.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Americold Realty Trust’s (COLD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Looking closely at Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Americold Realty Trust’s (COLD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.10. However, in the short run, Americold Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.30. Second resistance stands at $27.99. The third major resistance level sits at $29.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.56.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.21 billion has total of 269,276K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,715 M in contrast with the sum of -30,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 705,700 K and last quarter income was -17,410 K.