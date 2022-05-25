Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) is -23.51% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

May 24, 2022, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) trading session started at the price of $9.80, that was -22.35% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.81 and dropped to $6.92 before settling in for the closing price of $9.80. A 52-week range for APSG has been $9.42 – $10.02.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 130.30%. With a float of $75.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.10 million.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2010, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 0.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.07% during the next five years compared to 22.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

The latest stats from [Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, APSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.91 million was superior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s (APSG) raw stochastic average was set at 22.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.00. The third major resistance level sits at $12.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.22. The third support level lies at $3.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) Key Stats

There are 102,101K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 798.59 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 6,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,330 K.