Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) average volume reaches $5.70M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) stock priced at $1.33, up 69.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3779 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. BTTX’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $29.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.00%. With a float of $8.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Better Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 15.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 4,921. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.97, taking the stock ownership to the 6,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s bought 5,000 for $1.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,900. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -219.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Better Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Looking closely at Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), its last 5-days average volume was 8.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Better Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTTX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 271.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 201.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8500. However, in the short run, Better Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.6100. Second resistance stands at $3.0300. The third major resistance level sits at $3.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4600.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.22 million, the company has a total of 23,607K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -40,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,660 K.