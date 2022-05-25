Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) average volume reaches $5.70M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) stock priced at $1.33, up 69.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3779 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. BTTX’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $29.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.00%. With a float of $8.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Better Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 15.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 4,921. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.97, taking the stock ownership to the 6,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s bought 5,000 for $1.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,900. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -219.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Better Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Looking closely at Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), its last 5-days average volume was 8.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Better Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTTX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 271.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 201.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8500. However, in the short run, Better Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.6100. Second resistance stands at $3.0300. The third major resistance level sits at $3.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4600.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.22 million, the company has a total of 23,607K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -40,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,660 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Markets Briefing

Still Better Despite Recent Move Up? Roan Holdings (RAHGF) Stock

0
Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (RAHGF) closed the last...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Investors must take note of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s (PLG) performance last week, which was 16.67%.

Shaun Noe -
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) kicked off on May 24, 2022, at the price of $1.33, up 23.53% from the previous trading day....
Read more

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) with a beta value of 0.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) on May 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.01, soaring 3.31% from the previous...
Read more

Now that Quantum Computing Inc.’s volume has hit 5.08 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
May 24, 2022, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) trading session started at the price of $1.53, that was 25.48% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.