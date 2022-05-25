Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is -21.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) stock priced at $0.70, down -9.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.71 and dropped to $0.63 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. CEI’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $4.85 over the past 52 weeks.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.93, operating margin of -1265.94, and the pretax margin is -2169.25.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2169.25 while generating a return on equity of -335.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Camber Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 932.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 25.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 54.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8072, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0019. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6881. Second resistance stands at $0.7398. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7713. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6049, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5734. The third support level lies at $0.5217 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 255.58 million, the company has a total of 58,455K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 400 K while annual income is -3,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 140 K while its latest quarter income was -68,160 K.