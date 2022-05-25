Can Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) drop of -22.47% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) stock priced at $48.07, down -19.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.00 and dropped to $41.30 before settling in for the closing price of $51.24. CUTR’s price has ranged from $31.62 to $74.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 14.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 107.90%. With a float of $17.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 461 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.75, operating margin of +0.87, and the pretax margin is +1.46.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 49,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 996 shares at a rate of $50.12, taking the stock ownership to the 131,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,453 for $40.81, making the entire transaction worth $100,107. This insider now owns 98,785 shares in total.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.89 while generating a return on equity of 3.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cutera Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.02.

During the past 100 days, Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.44 in the near term. At $51.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.17. The third support level lies at $31.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 787.37 million, the company has a total of 18,163K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 231,270 K while annual income is 2,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 58,010 K while its latest quarter income was -15,140 K.