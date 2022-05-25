DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) last year’s performance of -72.10% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) on May 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.71, plunging -3.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.12 and dropped to $13.31 before settling in for the closing price of $13.94. Within the past 52 weeks, DKNG’s price has moved between $9.77 and $64.58.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.10%. With a float of $371.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $411.07 million.

The firm has a total of 3400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.72, operating margin of -114.62, and the pretax margin is -117.10.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 5,567,490. In this transaction of this company sold 320,356 shares at a rate of $17.38, taking the stock ownership to the 4,253,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s sold 338,027 for $15.58, making the entire transaction worth $5,265,645. This insider now owns 4,574,193 shares in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -117.53 while generating a return on equity of -70.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DraftKings Inc., DKNG], we can find that recorded value of 22.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 26.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.46. The third major resistance level sits at $14.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.36.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.96 billion based on 801,684K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,296 M and income totals -1,523 M. The company made 417,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -467,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.