Investors finally get a glimpse of CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) volume hitting the figure of 6.38 million.

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) stock priced at $1.18, up 100.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. CTEK’s price has ranged from $0.58 to $2.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -21.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -218.00%. With a float of $11.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 137 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.43, operating margin of -41.25, and the pretax margin is -20.41.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of CynergisTek Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 14,415. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.44, taking the stock ownership to the 603,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $1.51, making the entire transaction worth $12,080. This insider now owns 99,500 shares in total.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.78 while generating a return on equity of -9.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -218.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -67.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CynergisTek Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, CynergisTek Inc.’s (CTEK) raw stochastic average was set at 42.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 304.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4520. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1900 in the near term. At $1.2000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. The third support level lies at $1.1500 if the price breaches the second support level.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX: CTEK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.89 million, the company has a total of 13,257K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,300 K while annual income is -2,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,660 K while its latest quarter income was -870 K.