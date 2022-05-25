Investors finally get a glimpse of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) volume hitting the figure of 21.32 million.

May 24, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) trading session started at the price of $3.82, that was -7.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.86 and dropped to $3.59 before settling in for the closing price of $3.98. A 52-week range for TME has been $2.95 – $16.53.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 48.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.20%. With a float of $787.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.64 billion.

In an organization with 5966 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 52.80%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.06% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.24 million. That was better than the volume of 17.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 15.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.45. However, in the short run, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.82. Second resistance stands at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. The third support level lies at $3.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are 1,677,530K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.21 billion. As of now, sales total 4,843 M while income totals 469,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,048 M while its last quarter net income were 96,000 K.