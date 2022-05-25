Investors must take note of Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) performance last week, which was 0.54%.

On May 24, 2022, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) opened at $42.70, higher 0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.095 and dropped to $42.08 before settling in for the closing price of $42.88. Price fluctuations for CMCSA have ranged from $39.47 to $61.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 7.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.50% at the time writing. With a float of $4.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.51 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 189000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.10, operating margin of +17.89, and the pretax margin is +16.41.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Comcast Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 2,988,452. In this transaction CEO – Comcast Cable of this company sold 65,410 shares at a rate of $45.69, taking the stock ownership to the 597,425 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 04, when Company’s Director sold 4,031 for $56.89, making the entire transaction worth $229,332. This insider now owns 29,580 shares in total.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +12.17 while generating a return on equity of 15.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.48% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) saw its 5-day average volume 21.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 23.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.42 in the near term. At $43.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.73. The third support level lies at $41.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Key Stats

There are currently 4,533,230K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 193.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 116,385 M according to its annual income of 14,158 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 31,010 M and its income totaled 3,549 M.