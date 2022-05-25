Investors must take note of Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s (GMBL) performance last week, which was -23.13%.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) on May 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.4376, plunging -18.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.468 and dropped to $0.3523 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Within the past 52 weeks, GMBL’s price has moved between $0.37 and $13.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.50%. With a float of $19.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.54 million.

In an organization with 299 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.84, operating margin of -132.80, and the pretax margin is -179.84.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is 14.28%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$1.23. This company achieved a net margin of -157.13 while generating a return on equity of -61.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s (GMBL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 188.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6320, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0458. However, in the short run, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4336. Second resistance stands at $0.5087. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5493. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3179, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2773. The third support level lies at $0.2022 if the price breaches the second support level.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.79 million based on 25,673K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,780 K and income totals -26,370 K. The company made 14,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 34,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.