Investors must take note of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s (PLG) performance last week, which was 16.67%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) kicked off on May 24, 2022, at the price of $1.33, up 23.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.73 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. Over the past 52 weeks, PLG has traded in a range of $1.21-$4.52.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.80%. With a float of $59.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 111 workers is very important to gauge.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 27.40%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2016, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.48) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s (PLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16 and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

The latest stats from [Platinum Group Metals Ltd., PLG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s (PLG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8516, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1116. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1800. The third support level lies at $1.0300 if the price breaches the second support level.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 146.23 million has total of 98,664K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -13,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,630 K.