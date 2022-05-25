Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) last year’s performance of 3.24% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) stock priced at $19.00, down -0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.255 and dropped to $18.64 before settling in for the closing price of $19.16. KMI’s price has ranged from $15.01 to $20.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.60%. With a float of $1.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.27 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10529 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.30, operating margin of +30.14, and the pretax margin is +12.66.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Kinder Morgan Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 27,762. In this transaction V.P. (President, Terminals) of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $18.51, taking the stock ownership to the 33,219 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s VP (Pres., Products Pipelines) sold 91,129 for $19.51, making the entire transaction worth $1,777,881. This insider now owns 204,105 shares in total.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.10 while generating a return on equity of 5.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.66% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.95 million, its volume of 15.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s (KMI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.38 in the near term. At $19.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.15.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.38 billion, the company has a total of 2,267,473K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,610 M while annual income is 1,784 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,293 M while its latest quarter income was 667,000 K.