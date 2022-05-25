Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) volume exceeds 14.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 24, 2022, with Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) stock priced at $4.51, up 2.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.65 and dropped to $4.49 before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. KGC’s price has ranged from $3.92 to $8.23 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -82.10%. With a float of $1.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.22, operating margin of +18.66, and the pretax margin is +12.59.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.93 while generating a return on equity of 3.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.24% during the next five years compared to 32.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kinross Gold Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Looking closely at Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC), its last 5-days average volume was 16.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. However, in the short run, Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.68. Second resistance stands at $4.75. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.36.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.00 billion, the company has a total of 1,299,200K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,729 M while annual income is 221,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 768,000 K while its latest quarter income was -523,800 K.